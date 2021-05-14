Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

