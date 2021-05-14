Targa Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,116 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,229% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 put options.

Targa Resources stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.