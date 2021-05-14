Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 278.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $208.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.20. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

