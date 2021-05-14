Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $208.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.