Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,470. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.92. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54.

Several analysts recently commented on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

