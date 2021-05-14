TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will post sales of $513.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.30 million to $531.00 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $511.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,613,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,282,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,419,000 after purchasing an additional 229,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TCF Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

