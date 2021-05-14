TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,419. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 207,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

