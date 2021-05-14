TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,175. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $744.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.13.

TCRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

