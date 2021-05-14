TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wedbush

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 136.72% from the company’s current price.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 184.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 326.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.