TD Securities Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$24.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

TSE CIX traded up C$0.85 on Friday, reaching C$21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 834,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.15 and a 12-month high of C$21.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 17,500 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,017,640. Insiders bought 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000 over the last 90 days.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

