TD Securities Trims Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Target Price to $16.50

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 15,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,431. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

