Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,150 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,685,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 596,780 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $24.49 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

