Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.35 million.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $760.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

