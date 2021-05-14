Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.14% from the company’s previous close.

TNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

TNK opened at $14.09 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $475.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.