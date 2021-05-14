TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $181,200.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- bought 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00.

TELA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 46,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.