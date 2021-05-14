Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TDI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. 1,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

