Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDS. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.
TDS opened at $25.28 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.
In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 385,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 505,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,452,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.
