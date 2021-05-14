Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDS. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS opened at $25.28 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 385,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 505,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,452,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.