Tellor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137.10 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $108.13 or 0.00214120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $177.25 million and $137.10 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00090186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.01087930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00070577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00113956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063695 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,715,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,639,218 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

