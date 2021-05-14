Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 20,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,712. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.