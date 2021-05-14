Tendies Trading Down 18.5% This Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $4,497.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01167684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00110593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062460 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,906,422 coins and its circulating supply is 7,506,422 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.