TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.0961 on Major Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $225,765.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENT has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.49 or 0.00600628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.82 or 0.00206838 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00276447 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015797 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003902 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,246,800 coins and its circulating supply is 35,169,708 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

