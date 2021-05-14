TERA (TERA) Reaches Market Cap of $12.64 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $6,318.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00609465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.00239628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004805 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01172940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.46 or 0.01206155 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

