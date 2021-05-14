Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Teradyne posted sales of $838.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Teradyne by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER opened at $117.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

