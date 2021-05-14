Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.71 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $91.71 million and $12.84 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00094276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01180234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00067255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00115682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.