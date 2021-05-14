Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0237 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $544,538.96 and $79.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,488.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.57 or 0.02603683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.64 or 0.00670728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00070835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001841 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003157 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

