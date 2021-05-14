TerraKRW Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $45.93 million and $60,782.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00085866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.18 or 0.00616736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.44 or 0.00237180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005276 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.80 or 0.01126019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.25 or 0.01195830 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 52,279,323,883 coins and its circulating supply is 52,278,594,774 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

