Terrance R. Ahern Sells 10,000 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SITC stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,534. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

SITC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

