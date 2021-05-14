TerraUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $46.79 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008328 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015667 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000140 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,093,916,904 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.