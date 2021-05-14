Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

TSCDY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 195,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

