Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.75 ($3.63).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Steve Golsby purchased 8,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Also, insider Alison Platt purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders have purchased 17,829 shares of company stock worth $4,390,187 in the last three months.

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 230.80 ($3.02) on Friday. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The company has a market capitalization of £17.84 billion and a PE ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 229.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

