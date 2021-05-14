Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Reduced by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla stock opened at $584.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $563.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,147.97, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $683.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

