Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Reaches $57.75 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Tether has a total market cap of $57.75 billion and $187.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00636385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00239128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.37 or 0.01210633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.08 or 0.01031835 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 59,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 57,755,893,177 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

