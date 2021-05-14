Tether (USDT) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $58.24 billion and $154.97 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00097570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00597072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.44 or 0.00243791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004629 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01204915 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $609.04 or 0.01222655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00038265 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 59,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 58,230,798,199 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

