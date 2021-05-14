Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.23.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,225,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,587,000 after buying an additional 100,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 48.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 22,834 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $178.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.