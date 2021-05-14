Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 19,117 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of United States Steel worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

