Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Exelixis worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $25.45 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,182 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.