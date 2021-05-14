Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $253.37 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total value of $674,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,099,084.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

