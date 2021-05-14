Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $283.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.81. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,887.67 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

