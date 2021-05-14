Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Truist increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

