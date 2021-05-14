Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of TopBuild worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $203.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.54.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

