Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,038 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,700,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.48. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

