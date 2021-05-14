Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $519,872,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $67,860,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after buying an additional 1,101,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of KRC opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

