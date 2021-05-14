Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.84 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

