Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.04 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of Paylocity worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $158.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.