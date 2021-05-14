Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

