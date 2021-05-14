Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after acquiring an additional 227,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,016,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,568 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $197.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $203.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.