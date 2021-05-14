Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.41 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 360.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

