Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $151.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

