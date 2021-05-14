Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $72,825,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after buying an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,185,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,853 over the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

