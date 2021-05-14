Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $299,572. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of SON opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

